Grooming Product Sales Boom By 5 Times Amid Lockdown

"What I see is that the lockdown has created a behavioural change in consumers, and that has fueled this personalised trend for grooming. We definitely see positive impacts in the short to mid term, long term is something time will tell us." Restricted within the confines of their homes, people are making the best use of their electronic companions to support themselves in their daily chores. With the lockdown, grooming sessions that were previously outsourced to neighbourhood salons and barber shops have become a personalised DIY activities.