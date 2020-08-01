Taj Mahal is Overrated, Check Out These 5 Hindu Temples

Usually taken as a part of the Panch Kedar pilgrimage, Tungnath temple is the highest situated shiv temple (3,680 meters above sea level). It is a trek filled with scenic beauty to keep you a company of the lush greenery and snow-clad peaks to awe your eyes. The Legend has it, it was built by the Pandavas after the Kurukshetra war. The temple is no less than 1000 years old. It is also widely believed that Lord Rama had meditated here after slaying the demon king Ravana.