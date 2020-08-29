Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

If you use it to perk you up after a nap, it can take a good 20-30 minutes to kick in, so there's a significant time delay before you feel the desired effect. A 'caffeine-nap' (or 'caff-nap') could be a viable alternative – by drinking a coffee before taking a nap, shift workers can gain the benefits of a 20-30-minute nap then the perk of the caffeine when they wake.