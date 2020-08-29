Past Life Regression: Everything You Need To Know

Opening a karmic repository can change your destiny. According to the Yogic concept of diseases, Vyadhis (diseases) are of 2 types– Adhija Vyadhi and Anadhija Vyadhi. Adhija Vyadhi are stress born diseases that start in the mind and gradually enter the pranic body, and then enter the physical body manifesting as a physical disease. Anadhija Vyadhi are non-stress related diseases, they include accidents, infectious and contagious diseases. Calamities like earthquakes, floods, accidents, wars, pandemics etc come in this category. They come for a higher purpose, related to the evolution of human beings. They help us understand the philosophy of life and take us a step forward in the evolution process. They test our learning and achievement levels in the process of evolution. It is not important whether we live or die in these calamities. If our mind remains stable and our behaviour is ethical and full of higher energies like compassion and gratitude, we are promoted to the next level of learning in the evolution cycle. If we stay alive, we are promoted in this very life. If we die, then the next life will be of the next level of learning. If we fail in these times, we will keep on repeating the same problems in this and next lives.