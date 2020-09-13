Confederate Statues Can Teach Us a Meaningful Lesson

By Dora Mekouar

Anthropologist Lawrence Kuznar isn't a fan of Confederate statues, but he feels Americans have a lesson to learn from them.

"I'm not necessarily against taking them down," says the professor of anthropology at Purdue University Fort Wayne, who is in the process of retiring.

"It's easy to get emotional and excited in a group and go tear down a monument. It absolutely does nothing to address a deep racial and political divide that really seems to be tearing this country apart. Even lawfully removing them, I think, should be done in a thoughtful way."

As the Black Lives Matter protests gained momentum nationwide in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd in police custody, some demonstrators took it upon themselves to bring the statues down. Other monuments are being removed by local authorities. Overall, dozens of statues have been removed, and countless others vandalized nationwide.