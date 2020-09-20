River Activists In Agra Clean Up The Yamuna Riverbank

This year is the 15th annual World Rivers Day, which has its roots in the great success of BC Rivers Day, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in Canada's western-most province and which Angelo founded in conjunction with the Outdoor Recreation Council. "World Rivers Day strives to increase public awareness of the importance of our waterways as well as the many threats confronting them," said Angelo, founder of both BC and World Rivers Day and Chair Emeritus of the Rivers Institute at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.