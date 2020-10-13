Here’s a List of Movies Which May Hit Theatres Around Diwali

"We haven't got blanket approval. We have the central government's approval but cinemas is a state subject. There are certain states that are yet to give approval. For example, Maharashtra is number one theatrical business wise for the Hindi films. The state has still not given a green signal. The other reason is safety. It will take four to six weeks for normal walk-ins to happen. So, while cinemas will be open by Diwali in mid Novbember, Christmas I think will have a big release lined up, which should get things rolling again," Johar told IANS.