Does hearing loss only affect old people

A hearing screening program has been rolled out in all Australian states to assess the baby's hearing at birth. Hearing loss in children is therefore able to be diagnosed at an earlier age. In past years hearing loss was not often noticed until the child was not developing speech well or if they were having difficulty in the classroom. Hearing loss in one ear was much harder to diagnose in children and was often only noticed when the child had difficulty hearing grandma on the phone in one ear and not the other.