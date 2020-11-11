ITC Launches Earth Positive Chocolate- Fabelle La Terre

In appearance, Fabelle La Terre praline represents earth elements. The shell which is made of 100 percent dark chocolate represents Earth's surface, encasing a blend of cocoa and honey, representing the abundance of water on the planet as it makes up 3/4th of Earth's surface. Since honey has a unique property to remain fluid even at low temperatures or in the refrigerator, it also makes it an ideal ingredient to enliven the concept. The chocolate is also gluten-free, nut-free, lactose-free, with no artificial ingredients, no preservatives, and is vegetarian.