Aspects To Keep In Mind While Selecting Perfumes

Desai: Customising a fragrance is like customizing a suit for a man or a dress for a woman. Fragrances are customized for your personality. It's important to understand the person and their sensitivities and preferences. At the same time, it's all a trial-and-error process. As fragrances are very subjective and two different persons can react completely differently to the same fragrance. We all perceive fragrances differently. Once we are on the same page, I understand what kind of notes the person likes and how far are they open to trying or experimenting with new notes. Based on that, I start the designing process and its many trials and errors before I decide on sampling the fragrance for the customer. The client then wears it for a couple of days before they come back on how well it suits their skin and how they felt about the fragrance. If any modifications are required then that will be incorporated and the bottle is supplied with their name and formulation. This fragrance actually becomes their signature fragrance.