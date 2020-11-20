Agra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

He said, "Agra falls in the eco-sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ). Following environmental restrictions, there are very limited avenues for industries and businesses to operate. People are forced to leave the city to earn money. The cap of 5,000 visitors in a day at Taj Mahal should be removed. The online ticketing process is causing rampant black marketing of the tickets at the monument. The offline facility should be started soon."