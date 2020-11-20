Organic Farming To Uplift Wealth of UP Farmers

Organic farming will change the lives of crores of farmers in the state as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is eyeing to make it a hub for the same. In the first phase, organic crops will be planted in a total of 68,000 hectares of land in 63 districts across the state. All districts along with the banks of the river Ganges have been included in the scheme. That district which has been selected for the organic farming include 36 districts that follow conventional ways of farming while 27 are already included in the Namami Gange Project. For the better implementation of ideas, the government will emphasize cluster farming. Each cluster will be of 50 acres.