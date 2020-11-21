About Cultivating Entrepreneurship By Ankita Bansal

A: I have always had a drive for entrepreneurship! Since we were little, my sister, Gayatri, and I were fascinated by the way our mother would experiment with fabric. Although neither of us is formally trained in design, we are immensely passionate and have a knack for spotting trends. Using our fashion instincts and industrial learnings from business school, we created our label There! in 2018. Our designs are focused on celebrating the people and our individual personalities. Towards catering to these individual personalities, our brand offers the option of customized measurements with every order. We decided to go online to capture a larger market. Shopify eased the process of going online and set up our website in no time.