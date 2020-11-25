50% Male Employees Agree Bias Against Women in Workplace

Elaborating about the findings, Rituparna Chakraborty, Executive Vice President, and Co-Founder, TeamLease Services, said: "It is very disturbing to know that even in today's world women are treated differently. However, the only silver lining is that there is a growing realization amongst men that the regressive attitude and not talent that is pulling women folks down. As the saying goes, the realization is the beginning of the change, now that there is a unanimous acceptance we are hopeful that the way women are treated both at the corporate world as well as in the society will undergo a transformation."