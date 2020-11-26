Beat The Winter Gloominess By Tweaking Your Home Decor

You can also re-create a coffee bar on a stool with a coffee machine and your favorite mug. Now, speaking of walls, go for distressed veneers that are easy to maintain and highly durable. You can opt for this Distressed The Plus Oak Parquet from Decowood Veneers, which has a rich dark brown shade that will infuse cozy vibes in your space. Try to keep your white lighting dim to blend the colors well. A fur rug in beige or cream color will further accentuate the entire set-up. Place some scented candles and you are ready to unwind with books amidst a peaceful abode!