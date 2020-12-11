Ashtottaram 28: OṀ SAMPRADĀYABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Sampradāya or tradition, wherein knowledge or a way of life is handed over from a guru (teacher) to a disciple or a group of students, has a very important place in Hinduism. Many a time, a guru does not impart all that he knows to his disciples. From among those who live with him and serve him, he may choose one or two as the fittest to receive that knowledge he has kept back. It is this that often matters, more than the open teaching or the books. Because of this reason, sārasatva or sampradāya is all-important.