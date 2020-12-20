Few Nutritious Ingredients For Winter Season

During the winter season, some people are more susceptible to catching common diseases cold and flu, coughs, respiratory ailments, sinusitis, etc. Having Jaggery in your diet is a very good option during winter – as a cleansing agent. It cleanses the lungs, stomach, intestines, respiratory tract, and esophagus. Jaggery is far complex than sugar, as it is made up of Sucrose. It is rich in minerals like Magnesium, Calcium, Phosphorus, Iron, etc. Some studies found that Jaggery digests slower than sugar, and releases energy slowly – not spontaneously.