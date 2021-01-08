Here Are Few Things You Need To Know About COVID Vaccine

A: The government will probably get it in the current month itself, while it is likely to be available in the private market by March. The vaccine will be prioritized. The frontline workers and first responders like paramedical staff, civil servants, police and army personnel, and politicians will get it first. People aged more than 50 years and those with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension, transplant and chemotherapy patients will get it next. They will be followed by healthy adults, teenagers, children, and lastly the neonates, if at all.