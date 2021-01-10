Perfect Getaway Plan For Vacation In 2021

Talking about his trip, supermodel and actor Milind Soman said, "Ankita and I like to make time for travel regularly. It's a time to bond for us and we had been looking forward to a nice vacation for New Year's Eve. Of course, a vacation for us is usually a long run and this New year was no different. After a 130km run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji, we found a beautiful Airbnb home surrounded by lush greenery in the hills nearby. With its breathtaking view of majestic forests and beautiful clear skies, this home was the perfect destination for us to spend some quality time and bring in 2021."