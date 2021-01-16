Hindu Holy Books: The Four Vedas

Yajur-Veda- The book of Rituals, consists of prose mantras. It is a complication of ritual offering formulas that were said by a priest while an individual the ritual actions. The yajur-Veda includes 1875 verses that are built on the foundation of verses in Rig-Veda. The text of Yajur-Veda has two major groups the Black (Krishna) and the other one is the White (Shukla).