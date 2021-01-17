Salaries To Housewives As Part of Electoral Campaign

The 19th ICLS agreed on an international statistical definition of 'work' that included five major activities in which individuals can be involved. The first major change was that 'work' included paid and unpaid activities to produce goods and services. The five activities constituting 'work' were: Production (including goods and services) i) for own use, ii) for use of others for pay or profit (normally included in labor force statistics), iii) for use of others NOT for pay or profit within which there were three categories: a) unpaid trainee work, b) other unpaid work and c) volunteer work.