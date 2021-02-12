A Few Tips To Overcome Some Of The Most Difficult Cleaning Challenges

Use gloves and homemade cleaning solutions: You may not be wearing gloves during regular cleaning, but during deep cleaning, you may end up using a variety of harsh cleaning reagents. Therefore, it is advisable to wear gloves and use homemade cleaning solutions. Domestic options like vinegar and baking soda are highly effective in removing the toughest stains by themselves and even amplifying the impact of detergents and cleaning solutions. Baking soda in combination with vinegar, salt pastes, and other mixes can be used to unclog the drain, clean the oven, ceramic stovetop, stainless steel, and even refrigerator. Similarly, lemon is an equally effective cleaning weapon in your pantry which can help to remove rust from stubborn stains.