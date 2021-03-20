Is Mindless Scrolling On Smartphones Disrupts Your Sleep Cycle?

A study conducted by Godrej Interio across 1,000 Indians living across the metros found that seven out of every ten respondents cites 'binge watching' as an excuse to not sleep on time. Around 56 percent of the respondents admitted that "work for home" which includes the household chores could be delaying their sleep time while 80 percent of the respondents said they do not sleep on time due to mindless scrolling on smartphones. The ideal sleep time would be around 10 p.m.