A Sneak Peak Of First Ever Mega Dubai Food Festival

Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights: An interesting fusion of traditional culture and modern sophistication, Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers splendid views of Dubai Creek and urban cityscape. Get ready to take your staycation a notch up with complimentary breakfasts and a free upgrade to the Deluxe Room. Choose lunch or dinner at La Tabilta — the Mexican restaurant, and also attend a masterclass from the house chef to learn the art of preparing Latin American vegan dishes.