Space Info: Astronomers Found A Pair Of Quasars

Peering back 10 billion years into the universe's past, astronomers have found a pair of quasars that are so close to each other they look like a single object in ground-based telescopic photos, but not in the Hubble Space Telescope's crisp view. The researchers believe the quasars are very close to each other because they reside in the cores of two merging galaxies. The team went on to discover yet another quasar pair in another colliding galaxy duo.