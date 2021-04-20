Beauty Trends, Grooming Tools And Self Pampering During Lockdown

A: Amazon Beauty has rolled out a feature called 'Virtual Try-On (VTO)', which allows customers to try on color cosmetics virtually. Customers can either use a photograph stored in their phones or one of the pre-loaded model faces or even a live camera (android only at present) to use this feature. The visual nature of this feature allows the user to test color cosmetics and see how it will look on their skin virtually, bridging the gap between the offline and online buying experience and making shopping effortless on Amazon Beauty. Lakhs of customers have tried VTO and we see a higher purchase intent from customers who interact with it.