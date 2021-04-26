Hubble Captures Giant Star on the Edge of Destruction

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a brilliant "celebrity star," one of the brightest stars seen in our galaxy, surrounded by a glowing halo of gas and dust and living on the edge of destruction. The star, called AG Carinae, is a few million years old and resides 20,000 light-years away inside our Milky Way galaxy. It is estimated to be up to 70 times more massive than our Sun and shines with the blinding brilliance of one million suns.