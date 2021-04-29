China’s Crackdown On Online Feminist Groups Has Been Renewed

The "6B" refers to not having sex with men; not having romantic relationships; not marrying; not having children; not buying products that show prejudice against, aversion to, or dislike of women; and offering to stand by other single women, according to Li. The "4T" stands for "ditching rigid beauty standards [literally 'taking off corsets']; rejecting the obsession with Japanese manga and anime (known as otaku culture) for their hypersexual depictions of women; breaking away from religion; and not partaking in fan culture around male or female celebrities."