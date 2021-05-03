‘Summer Is Not Going To Make Covid Go Away,’ Study Concludes

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that countries are likely to see a decline in new Covid-19 cases during summer and a resurgence during winter. "Our results are consistent with the hypothesis that heat and sunlight reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the prevalence of Covid-19, which was also suggested by most of the previous studies examining the same hypothesis with different data and approaches," said the team, including David E. Bloom, from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.