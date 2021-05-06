Who Is Ahead In The GDP Race – USA Or China?

China has already developed more than 5 lakh 5G base stations covering around 7-8 per cent of their population. Regarding status of deployment of 5G in India, 5G High Level Forum has given its report titled Making India 5G Ready to the Government in August, 2018. 5G Hackathon had been organized and the Department have shortlisted 100 use cases for further development. 30 out of 100 use cases will be demonstrated along with TSPs to learn 5G use cases and roll out challenges. Even though the report of the 5G HLF has been released by the Department of Telecommunications in August, 2018 minimal implementation instructions have been issued so far. Spectrum issues which are at the heart of 5G are yet to be resolved. The TSPs, have submitted that spectrum bands for 5G are yet to be identified and made available to them. The current reserve price of spectrum is one of the highest in the world, which needs to be rationalized taking into account per capita income, extremely low usage, and reserve price benchmarks of other countries, 5G trial applications have been submitted by the TSPs in the month of January, 2020, however, till date the guidelines for trials have not been made clear and there is no set date for commencement of these trials. In the initial years, the core will be 4G and the radio access network will be 5G. First it will not be rolled out pan India, but in selected areas where the demand would justify the Capex.