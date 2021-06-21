Prevent Eyestrain From Digital Devices

If you have felt increased screen time is doing a number on your eyes and potentially contributing to digital eye strain, a survey shows you're not alone. Findings show that 80 percent of respondents say pandemic-prompted screen time put their eyes in "overdrive". In fact, two-thirds of respondents report experiencing some degree of eye discomfort every day and nearly a quarter say their eyes feel worse now than they did a year ago. All that is adding up to a new sense of urgency: 90 percent say it's important to take care of their eyes — starting now.