Why Lord Krishna Wears a Peacock Feather on His Head? Read The Story Here!

One day, Krishna woke up first while he was taking a rest with his cowherd friends in the Vrindavan forest. He decided to wake everyone and started playing his melodious flute to call all the cows grazing at a distance. When the supreme Lord blew the nectar of his lips into the flute, a melodious raga with a slow rhythm and a deep base emerged from its end, which produced an alluring vibration. Mystically, that vibration enchanted the peacocks in and around the Govardhan hills at the holy Vrindavan. The hearts of all the peacocks began to sing in happiness which encouraged the peacocks to dance!