Rock The Ethnic Look This Monsoon With Bright Happy And Contrasting Colors

Accessorise Accordingly:



Too many accessories will make you uncomfortable this monsoon season. Pair your ethnic wear with minimal accessories that looks sophisticated and yet classy at the same time. Continuously pay heed to the footwear you pick with your ethnic outfit. While Kolhapuri chappals, shoes, or Punjabi joottiyaan look astounding with Shalwar Suits, then again, high-heeled footwear is amazing to be worn with Saree and Lehenga Choli.

Slit as high as possible



High-cut kurtas look tasteful and exquisite. Go for long kurtas with single or twofold front cuts beginning from your navel line. High cuts make you look taller and, in this way, give you a durable look. Stick to straight or A-line kurtas with cigarette pants or palazzos.(IANS/JC)