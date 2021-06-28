Study Shows How Immune System Can Be Trained To Fight Infections

ALSO READ: boost immunity monsoon tasty way



Only selected regions of the DNA are exposed and accessible, and only the genes in those accessible regions are able to respond and fight infection, said senior author Alexander Hoffmann, Professor of Microbiology at UCLA. However, by introducing a stimulus to a macrophage — for example, a substance derived from a microbe or pathogen, as in the case of a vaccine — previously compacted DNA regions can be unwrapped. This unwrapping exposes new genes that will enable the cell to respond more aggressively, in essence, training it to fight the next infection, Hoffmann said. (IANS/JC)