How To Create An Awesome Dating Profile

What makes their profile unique for you



Fifty-two per cent of people in the age group of 18-30 concur that honesty is what makes a person's profile unique and stand out from the rest. A bio that is written by a person himself is likely to get more likes than the one filled with cliches. Moreover, copied or similar bios are a huge no for the majority of young QuackQuack users. As for men, no mention of past relationships is what ticks all the right boxes for them. Fifty-nine per cent of men agree that they wouldn't like a profile that talks about their ex(es). For women, humbleness was a key factor. A Mr. I, Me, Myself who is all about himself would have his profile skipped by 66 per cent of women. For people in metro cities, good grammar was something that made a profile unique for 74 per cent of them in contrast to 42 per cent of people in tier 2 cities. (IANS/JC)