A Glimpse Into Tagore’s India Through The National Anthem

As one sings the anthem, it is inevitable to recreate mental pictures of what the freedom struggle might have looked and felt like. The music is metered to the point where at each crescendo, with every drum roll, one cannot help but feel proud of being an Indian. It is believed that at the time the anthem was written, in 1911, it was to hail the arrival of King George V, the new Emperor of India, who is referred to as the Dispenser of India's Destiny. But Tagore, himself, has refuted this claim, stating that no George could ever be the Lord of Destiny for India.