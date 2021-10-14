Serum, A Simple Skincare Solution To Oily Skin Woes

Dr. Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist & Skin Expert to ITC Charmis, says, "Oily skin has been a pertinent ethno – a genetic problem for Indian women. To combat oiliness, one must restore the skin's sebum balance without depleting moisture and to do that it is imperative to invest in a beauty solution that is both an efficacious and yet a right-weight formulation. I recommend opting for a face serum that comprises essential skincare ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, and Salicylic Acid that hydrate and exfoliate without making the skin greasy or super dry. An added benefit of Vitamin C will serve as a powerful antioxidant that will provide radiant skin. Regular use of serum with these ingredients will help in resolving the problem of oily skin and reduce acne spots as well."