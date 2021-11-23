How do I master class 12 physics

The next preparation technique is to give priority to topics that have high weightage in the exam paper. Students can enlist such chapters as Optics, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic waves etc. It is recommended that pupils are well prepared with these topics and take full advantage of them. Another crucial thing to remember is that students must not neglect other chapters as smaller or easy topics are often combined to make a big question. Therefore, the best approach is to start learning the chanters that are on the priority list first and then jump onto the easy ones ( as they can be completed quickly).