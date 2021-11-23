How do I master class 12 physics

Introduction
The grade 12th examinations will soon commence and students are preparing accordingly. However, class 12th candidates often find subjects like physics, maths and English as tough. This is because each of these subjects requires high accuracy while answering and a good foundational background.
In this article, we have compiled a list of helpful tips that can help CBSE class 12 board exam students overcome their examination anxiety and make the most of their preparation time.
The tips mentioned in this article can be applied by CBSE class 12 board exam students from all subjects and grades.
7 Effective Methods to master class 12th physics
A syllabus is a great tool for students as it lays out what is expected from the examiners. Understanding the syllabus in the early stages will facilitate students in keeping a track of the key topics. It will make students aware as well as differentiate between topics that are content-wise heavy/theoretical and numerical topics. The syllabus also draws a map of topics that students can use as a checklist before the final exams. Hence it's advised that pupils should begin their preparations with the help of the syllabus.
The next preparation technique is to give priority to topics that have high weightage in the exam paper. Students can enlist such chapters as Optics, Electrostatics, Electromagnetic waves etc. It is recommended that pupils are well prepared with these topics and take full advantage of them. Another crucial thing to remember is that students must not neglect other chapters as smaller or easy topics are often combined to make a big question. Therefore, the best approach is to start learning the chanters that are on the priority list first and then jump onto the easy ones ( as they can be completed quickly).
Next, pupils must curate short notes that have all the vital formulas, theorems, definitions and points for students to always go through them. These notes will help pupils to read and memorise them every day to retain them better. It is advised that students make a separate paper consisting of these crucial things so that it's easy to organise and skim through.
Reference books are a necessity for subjects like physics as students need to get a better understanding of complex concepts. Also, it allows pupils to even learn how to structure their answers in an appropriate format. The more concise and accurate an answer is, the higher the marks students will get. Therefore students should also refer to good textbooks or sources like the NCERT books. These reference materials are quite insightful and their explanations are stated in a simple (easy to grasp) language! Moreover, pupils can find NCERT Physics Class 12 Book PDF in Hindi online and even download them.
A subject like physics goes hand in hand with mathematics and if students are weak in any one it also impacts the other subject. Therefore, maths is a core component that cannot be neglected. So it's best if candidates alongside studying physics incorporate maths as well. Practising maths daily can bring serious improvements. If students struggle with some math topics then it's suggested they watch tutorials or videos to comprehend them better.
Solving papers is the main preparation step for all students. However, pupils often do not effectively solve them. To do this, grade 12th students must first be thorough with all the units and then for paper solving. Consequently, candidates should divide their time to complete a questionnaire that will help them to get a direction while solving a past paper. Furthermore, pupils will be able to acquire time management skills alongside recognising the exam paper pattern. Overall, solving past papers of at least 5 years should be a goal for students and certainly will help them master physics in no time!
Lastly, if class 12th pupils face difficulties in retaining the studied topics then revision is the best method to solve this issue. Revision truly is an essential component of exam preparations as students constantly get briefed about the same topics repeatedly. This way, students find learning physics much easier. Besides, to revise, grade 12th candidates can opt for making flashcards or mind maps that aid in recalling information before the exam. Altogether, revision is a crucial aspect of mastering 12th Grade Physics that makes students more confident for exams. In particular, the revision allows students to be prepared early on and reduce pressure and anxiety so that they can give the exams with a clear mind.
In a nutshell, if students would like to master physics and get high scores in it, pupils must follow these simple tips. Apart from this, students may pay keen attention to the numerical related problems since those need a good math base. Also, physics has several types of questions that are easier to solve and can aid students to increase their pace while appearing for the exam. However, the utmost important skill that class 12th pupils should acquire is to avoid making silly mistakes as this can lower their overall score. Hence, practice is an essential starting point for students to get familiarised with the exam paper pattern.