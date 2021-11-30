3.3x more students would be learning web development by 2025

Interestingly, participation of students from tier-III cities like Alwar, Kottayam, Udhampur, Hamirpur, and Etah was notably the highest, i.e. 48%, in web development training. This strongly signifies how learners from small towns are skilling up for offbeat, technologically driven, practice-based, and in-demand career opportunities, over the mainstream career routes. Internet penetration, availability of technology and resources, multiple affordable online learning choices, variety of courses and certifications, and flexibility to study from anywhere, are a few other major reasons that encourage learners to acquire new skills online. 30% and 22% students respectively registered from tier-I and tier-II cities in the web development training to find jobs and match up with the dynamically changing recruiter requirements.