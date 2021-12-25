Books to read during the Pandemic

2021 saw Africa take top literary honours with the Nobel Prize for Literature going to Zanzibar-born, UK-based academic-cum-writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, the first since Sir V.S. Naipaul (2001) to deal with the vexed impact of colonialism and the dilemmas of travellers – forced or voluntary – among differing cultural millieus, and the Booker to South African novelist Damon Galgut for "The Promise'', which, in the fate of a white Afrikaner family's commitment to give their ancestral farm to their Black domestic help, mirrors the history of the country itself.