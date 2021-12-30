Baby girl in Chandigarh saves four organ failure patients

An official statement quoting PGIMER Director Surjeet Singh said: "It is an extremely hard decision, but the donor families are a silver lining in the dark lives of organ failure patients. It is through their generous acts of organ donation that hundreds of people each year are given a second chance at life. "At the same time, we cannot underestimate the commitment of the entire team of the PGIMER involved in the process right from neurosurgeons, brain death certification committee, transplant coordinators, testing labs, treating doctors and especially intensivists who maintain the potential donor in the best condition for optimum usage of organs and transplant surgeons who save precious lives with their skill and synergy."