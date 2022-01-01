Indian scientists unravel mystery about carbon-rich stars

In two recent papers, both published in The Astrophysical Journal, they have shown that the enhanced heavy elements observed in the CEMP stars are actually produced by their low-mass stellar companions in a phase of evolution called asymptotic giant branch (AGB) and transferred the products to the CEMP stars through various mass transfer mechanisms. The low-mass companions have further evolved to white dwarfs that are no longer detectable. The scientists employed a set of classification schemes and used spectroscopic techniques to examine if the stars show variability in radial velocity and found that most of the stars are indeed binaries. (IANS/SP)