How to Identify the Quality of Clothes: Online Edition

An old English saying reads, "Good clothing open doors." Despite the fact that fast fashion is all around us, high-quality apparel stands apart. They are not only more durable, but they are also more fashionable. Prasansha Saha, VP-Design, Reshamandi, provides some pointers on how to determine the quality of a garment.
Fabrics of Good Quality
In terms of quality, natural materials outperform man-made fabrics. Even with natural fibres, the fabric's finish has a significant impact. Satin weave cotton has a greater quality than plain weave cotton with open weaves. Clothing with a tighter weave is frequently more durable than clothing with a loose weave.
There are, however, certain exceptions. Because of the nature of the yarn, a Kota or Chanderi sari is loosely made. Fabrics made of silk georgette are softer than those made of viscose or polyester.
These days, even man-made fibres are growing softer. Polyester fabrics are improving in quality, although they are still inferior to silk, cotton, or linen in terms of comfort. Natural fibres provide a rustic appearance. Even with silk, the sheen is minimal.
Organic textiles are now accessible, and they outperform natural materials. It is better for the body because no pesticides are used in the production process. Clothing made of organic fibre is typically accompanied with certifications or labels.
Printing, Dyeing, and Color Fastness
A garment that does not bleed and retains its colour is unquestionably of higher quality than one that does. Some high-end manufacturers use only natural dyes to colour their products. In comparison to artificial colours, an organic dye made from natural indigo or pomegranate is not only safe for the environment but also good for the skin.
In terms of printing quality and techniques, the same may be said. On printed clothes, the neatness of the print contributes to the overall quality of the item.
Comfort
It's crucial to feel comfortable. High-quality clothing is usually more breathable and perspiration-absorbent. Cotton has a lower absorption rate than natural fibres such as linen. Silk, too, functions admirably despite sweat.
The absorbency of viscose and modal regenerated fibres is lower. Polyester clothing is frequently permeable but not breathable, and it does not absorb perspiration. People with sensitive skin may develop body odour or skin rashes when wearing 100% man-made fibres.
Superior grade clothing will not have visible raw fabric edges.Wall street Journal/wikipedia
Stitching and Trims of Good Quality
The quality of a garment's stitching and trimmings is an important factor in assessing its overall quality. Stitch lines on high-quality clothes are even and constant. It matches the underlying fabric unless there is a contrast stitching pattern.
The seams on the inside will be carefully finished. Superior grade clothing will not have visible raw fabric edges, even if several seams are used to finish the interior of the garment. Either the interior will be lined totally in a different fabric or the seams will be finished with French seams.
Even in mass-produced garments, the seams are finished with an overlock, which is not considered a high-quality finish. Low-quality clothes, on the other hand, will have raw fabric edges.
Right Fit
The quality of a garment is harmed no matter how excellent it is if it does not fit properly. Many businesses will cut a white shirt on the bias. Because cloth expands better at 45 degrees, it is preferred in the appropriate fit to one cut parallel. A clothing that is too big or too small does not look well. It's vital to wear the right fit unless the garment's style is anti-fit.
Workmanship Quality
Surface ornamentation such as printed, embroidered, or extra embellishments such as braids and tassels may now be seen on clothing. The workmanship, material, and neatness of a decent garment are all indicative of its quality.
High-end companies typically supply extra embroidered materials for future usage. Customers can also get specific washing instructions from them. Some densely embroidered garments should only be dry cleaned, while others should be washed and ironed separately.
Design & Style
A bespoke designer clothing made to your specifications is superior to a ready-to-wear outfit. The combination of personal style and the implementation of these standards improves the ensemble's quality. Vertical stripes trim you down, whereas horizontal stripes make you seem wider. A single colour is used.
Pilling
When a garment is made of low-quality fibres, wear and tear causes it to build up. Woollen clothes and fabrics such as cotton are usually found to be the source of the problem after purchasing.
When natural and synthetic fibres are mixed together, such as in blends, this can happen. It is suggested that you use either 100 percent natural or man-made fibres. Clothing produced of natural fibres decomposes; however, man-made clothing may be recycled, making it better for the environment.
Mills vs. Power Looms on the Handloom
Sarees are an essential feature of Indian dress. A handwoven traditional weave is ageless in terms of designs, colours, and imaginative permutations and combinations. Some weaving slabs or defects in a handloom sari enhance to the textile's charm. There is a threat of power.
(IANS/PR)
