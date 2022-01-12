A HUH Token And Safemoon Review: A Crypto Boycott

No, I didn't get the rug pulled from under me by the kingpins of crypto, in some dramatic, movie-like flee with my money to the far-flung corners of the world… nor did I experience an unfortunately named 'radio silence' from their teams… I simply become one of many that felt the backlash of yet another scam rumour and a decrease in value.

When will people realise that by dragging a name through the mud, they drag the value of the crypto down for those, poorly phrased, 'poor suckers who invested? Being one of these 'poor suckers' myself, I'd like to explain, in a simple review, my experience with HUH Token and Safemoon and why a few gone-off grapes want to ruin it for the rest of us…