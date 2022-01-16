Strict laws and tax hike on tobacco products

Shweta Shalini, a Maharashtra youth activist and BJP spokesman, said Swami Vivekananda defined youth as the country's strength and that their health should be their first focus. Today, however, they are the ones who are most at danger from tobacco. She emphasised the importance of strong tobacco-control policies. In reference to the e-book 'What India Wants,' which was issued during the show, Shalini stated that it has been demonstrated once again that the people of India want tobacco taxes raised in order to protect the youth from this threat. Even a significant proportion of cigarette smokers support a tax increase.