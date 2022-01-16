Strict laws and tax hike on tobacco products

During the National Youth Week, which runs from the 12th to the 18th of January to commemorate Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, experts have advocated for making India tobacco-free.
On the occasion of National Youth Day, Chairman of the NCPCR pushed for increased tariffs on a wide variety of tobacco products.India Today/wikipedia
Priyank Kanoongo, Chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), pushed for increased tariffs on a wide variety of tobacco products at the webinar 'Freedom From Tobacco: What India Wants' on the occasion of National Youth Day.
According to Kanoongo, the price and ease of access to such fatal tobacco products is damaging, particularly to youngsters. Increased tariffs will not only make these items illegal, but the increased funds will also be utilised to treat and rehabilitate those who have been affected by tobacco-related ailments.
NCPCR proposed a rise in taxes on films, OTT, and other media that depict tobacco use in any manner, in addition to higher taxes on a wide variety of tobacco goods. "The imposition of a higher levy on media that depicts tobacco use would force individuals to pay more and will assist to prevent the glorification of tobacco goods. The NCPCR has also asked the government to spend all of the money raised from higher taxes on rehabilitation and prevention programmes "He had informed me.
"Tobacco firms are waging psychological warfare. They are pushing the sale of tobacco goods like as gutkha and beedi alongside chocolates, candies, and toys to young children by placing tobacco-related advertisements at their eye level at places of sale "Kanoongo said.
India currently loses over 13 lakh persons each year to tobacco and secondhand smoke. "Tobacco usage is on the rise, and it's concerning to observe that youngsters aged 13 to 15 make up 8.5 percent of those who use it," said Prof (Dr) Uma Kumar, Head of Rheumatology Department, AIIMS, New Delhi.
Tobacco smoking for a long period of time is dangerous and has been linked to cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, stroke, lowered immunity, recurring infections, respiratory ailments, and auto-immune diseases. She advocated for a variety of policy measures to safeguard young people from this danger.
Shweta Shalini said youth are the ones who are most at danger from tobacco.DNA India/wikipedia
Shweta Shalini, a Maharashtra youth activist and BJP spokesman, said Swami Vivekananda defined youth as the country's strength and that their health should be their first focus. Today, however, they are the ones who are most at danger from tobacco. She emphasised the importance of strong tobacco-control policies. In reference to the e-book 'What India Wants,' which was issued during the show, Shalini stated that it has been demonstrated once again that the people of India want tobacco taxes raised in order to protect the youth from this threat. Even a significant proportion of cigarette smokers support a tax increase.
The e-book 'What India Wants,' produced on this occasion, is a compilation of findings from numerous polls and surveys, which show that more than 88 percent of respondents want the new tobacco control regulations to take effect. The survey results also show that the general public feels compelled to make India tobacco-free. This e-book includes a scientific study done in ten states as well as multiple Twitter polls conducted by concerned people.
Tobacco use is spreading across the country and is rapidly affecting our children and young. According to the most recent Global Youth Tobacco Survey, children as young as ten years old are now consuming tobacco products (GYTS-4). As a result, experts advocate for higher taxes and the passage of planned revisions to the tobacco-control law, COTPA, to provide a stronger deterrent to cigarette use.
The Central government is also hosting a number of national-level activities as part of the National Youth Week, which begins on January 12.
