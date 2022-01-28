Scrapping Article 370 empowered local women in Kashmir

As on date leaders like former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who had started much hyped special ladies bus service as a symbol of women empowerment during her tenure have been left with no argument to claim that Article 370 benefitted the J&K people. Empowerment of women has proven beyond doubt that the so-called special status kept them deprived of the benefits that could have reached them had any leader prior to Prime Minister Modi shown the courage to abrogate J&K's so-called special status tag. J&K women are no longer sufferers; they are emerging as leaders, torchbearers and key players in every field. They are not confined within their homes anymore. Their trauma and sufferings have ended. They are no longer being treated as commodities in 'Naya J&K'. They are on their way to become self reliant and independent. (IANS/SP)