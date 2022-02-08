South Korea- Robot chefs in military to cut workload

The newly enlisted chefs have freed military cooks from manual labour or repetitive tasks and prevented accidental injuries, such as burns or musculoskeletal illnesses, military officials said. Cooking machines operating under standardized cooking procedures have also improved the quality of meals. Earlier, the military came under fire for feeding its service members poorly. The "Generation-Z" troops, or those born between 1997 and the mid-2000s, vented their anger by uploading photos of their meals on social media. "I expect that the pilot deployment of the military cooking robots is expected to generate various outcomes, including the improvement in the quality of meals, less work burden for military chefs and prevention of safety accidents," Defence Minister Suh Wook was quoted as saying during his visit to the boot camp.