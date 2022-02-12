Tribes prevent their native forests from exploitation for decades

Chandra said that in the 90s, through the Sanjeevani Rath, they started a campaign to distribute tree saplings and inspired people to plant them. Under the banner of the Chotanagpur Central Forest Protection Committee, they also encouraged people to plant trees to celebrate the birth of every girl child, thereby reducing female foeticide. In due course, the trees would provide the parents with financial benefits at the time of their daughter's wedding. The tree became her 'brother and protector' and symbolic rakhis were tied to them. This Van Raksha Bandhan movement, popularised by prominent environmentalist Mahadev Mahato, was adopted to safeguard the forests in Pilpilo. The activist's visit to the village had motivated the people here, who started tying protective threads on the branches of trees and bushes.