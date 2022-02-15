Unhealthy food responsible for bad metabolism in Americans

"This is the only segment of our economy where we have the majority of products being knowingly dangerous, and we leave it up to the consumer," says Dr. Dariush Mozaffarian, a cardiologist who is the dean of the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. "There's no way we leave car safety, home safety, mattress safety, cellphone safety, every other aspect of the economy — we don't leave it up to the consumer. If there's stuff that's hurting people, we get rid of it."