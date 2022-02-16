‘ThisDay’- a storytelling platform to spread art and culture to masses

Admitting that short-format storytelling is very popular with new-age consumers, they stress that the new-age consumers do not refer to young audiences alone, and instead capture the ideals of changing consumer preferences of both conservatives and liberals, "There are many conventional hard copy fans who are slowly adapting to this changing format of storytelling through design, gamification, and a great content graph. Those who have shifted to this emerging medium understand the importance of the awareness and accessibility that only such platforms can provide. Books can be expensive – Buying an Rs 800 book is not everyone's cup of tea. However, reading and listening to stories is for everyone. For the others who are expected to adapt at their own pace, we are also experimenting with long-format essays with a select group of people to see if they resonate with them," says Nayak. With a view to reaching a global audience through local tales, the due plan is to add audio stories and enable visual storytelling on the platform in the near future. (IANS/SP)